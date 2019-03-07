Roboteam wins Italian police combat robot deal

Israeli unmanned ground vehicles developer Roboteam has won an Italian government tender worth $10 million for its tactical ground robotic systems. The company will team with Italian contractor BMD Spa to supply the Carabinieri, the national gendarmerie of Italy, with about 40 advanced robotic platforms.

This follows recent deals by Roboteam in Japan, Korea and other countries.

Roboteam's TIGR - Transportable Interoperatble Ground Robot was launched last year, and this is its first win in an open tender. The TIGR joins the company's list of robotic solutions that have already won a number of tenders worldwide and are in ongoing operational use.

TIGR handles suspicious packages, hazardous materials and intelligence gathering and weighs about 80 kg, enabling two fighters to lift it into any combat vehicle. Highly manueverable on all terrains and in all conditions, the TIGR is equipped with an advanced arm which has 6 degrees of freedom (DOF) and with high lifting capacities. The system also has advanced means of photography and observation (day/night/thermal vision) for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

All the company’s robots have been developed to meet the advanced American JAUS/IOP standards, which enable a generic connection of means on the system according to a specific task. For example, sensors for the detection of hazardous materials in biologic events, laser by means of observation, and many more.

A significant component of the system is the software and algorithms. These enable the system operator to perform advanced and complex operations on the battlefield, while using and managing an array of autonomous capabilities consisting of a number of platforms and sensors.

Roboteam specializes in manufacturing advanced robotic military systems. Established in 2009 by Yossi Wolf and CEO Elad Levy, both founders served as officers in the Israeli Air Force Special Forces.

The company sells its products in more than 20 countries worldwide, including: Israel, the US, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, the UK, Switzerland, Japan, Korea, and now, Italy.

Levy said, "We are proud that the Italian government has chosen the TIGR's advanced robotic system that we have developed in recent years. Winning the tender demonstrates that this new and innovative system enables the user, in the most efficient and effective manner - advanced operational capabilities that saves lives under the challenges and threats facing the forces all over the world."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 7, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019