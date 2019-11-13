Rocket fire continues as Tel Aviv schools reopen

Local authorities within a 40 kilometer radius of the Gaza strip remain on high alert today as rocket fire continues in the south and a tense calm prevails in the center of the country, Walla! News reports. This morning sirens were heard in the Mate Yehuda region near Latrun as well as throughout southern Israel near Gaza where rockets were intercepted by Iron Dome. The IDF Home Command warned that rockets might still be fired at Tel Aviv.

The IDF Home Command and Ministry of Education have ordered all schools to remain closed in the south but schools beyond the 40 kilometer limit in the Greater Tel Aviv area can reopen. The IDF Home Command has also relaxed yesterday's prohibition on the operation of non-essential businesses in Tel Aviv. Nevertheless, some areas beyond the 40 kilometer zone like Rishon Lezion have decided to keep schools closed today.

The IDF Spokesperson has said that more than 250 rockets have rained down on Israel since the assassination of Islamic Jihad commander, Baha Abu al-Ata in a targeted attack. IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Hadi Zilberman said that rocket firing from Gaza was expected to continue through today and that it was possible that dozens of rockets could be fired on Gush Dan.

Yesterday, seven Palestinians were reportedly killed as the IDF bombed Islamic Jihad strongholds in Gaza. So far, Hamas seems to be staying on the sidelines.

Despite the large number of rockets in Israel there were no serious injuries with the Iron Dome short range anti-missile defense system reportedly intercepting over 90% of rockets targeting populated areas. A house was hit in Netivot, a factory in Sderot and a rocket landed by a busy interchange on Road 4 but only light injuries were sustained.

