Rocket fire from Gaza Strip continues overnight

Heavy rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel continued last night. The fire was mainly directed at Ashkelon and its surroundings, and at settlements along the border with the Gaza Strip. Two buildings in Ashkelon sustained direct hits. Four people in one family were injured, one of them seriously. Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon reports that altogether it has treated 26 people, seventeen of them lightly injured, seven suffering from shock, one person with moderate severe injuries, and one injured severely. Five children are among the injured.

According to the IDF, over 200 rockets were fired overnight. Dozens of them were intercepted. Palestinian sources say that the IDF continued to attack Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, among them a building where a senior Hamas figure lives. 22 people are reported to have been killed in the Gaza Strip, including nine children.

Violent demonstrations took place last night in several Arab settlements in Israel. Among the incidents, Arab youths from Kfar Kana stopped a resident of Nof Hagalil as he drove on road 754 and beat him. Other residents of Kfar Kana came to his rescue and called for medical help. Youths from Kfar Shibli blocked road 65, threw stones and burned tires. Police broke up the riot and reopened the road. A similar incident took place on road 85. In Lod, Arab residents tried to set a police station on fire.

Eight Border Guard reserve units have been drafted in to reinforce the police and security forces around Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 11, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021