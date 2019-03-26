Rocket fire on Israel continues overnight

Last night, the IDF attacked dozens of terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, in response to the rocket that hit a house in Moshav Mishmeret in the Sharon region of Israel yesterday and the many rockets fired at Israel subsequently. Among the target hit were Hamas and Islamic Jihad military compounds in the northern Gaza Strip, the offices of Hamas senior political leader Ismail Haniyeh, a building housing the organization's general and military intelligence headquarters, and internal security offices.

An IDF spokesperson confirmed that more than 60 rockets had been fired from the Gaza Strip, even though Hamas announced last night that a ceasefire had been achieved after Palestinian media reported "feverish efforts" on the part of Egypt to prevent escalation. Several rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome system. One rocket hit a home in Sderot, but no casualties are reported, and many fell on open ground. The area around teh Gaza Strip is reported quiet this morning.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plane left Washington for Israel last night. The prime minister, who is also minister of defense, cut short his visit to the US capital because of the security situation in Israel. He is due to land in Israel this afternoon, and will go straight to military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

On Israel's response in the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu said, "We gave a very, very powerful response, and Hamas needs to know that we shall not hesitate to take all steps required." Asked about the closeness to Israel's general election on April 9, Netanyahu said, "This is nothing to do with the date, but is only a question of Israel's security needs."

