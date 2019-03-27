Rocket intercepted over Ashkelon as Gaza conflict continues

The Israel Air Force has continued to attack terrorist targets in the southern section of the Gaza Strip in Hamas's military compound in Rafiah, the IDF Spokesperson said. At the same time, the IDF Spokesman said that a rocket targeting Ashkelon was intercepted by Iron Dome after sirens were heard in the southern city.

Also during the night, the Israel Air Force attacked other targets near Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip after a rocket directed at southern Israel was intercepted in the Hof Ashkelon region.

The IDF Spokesperson said that the attacks by the Israel Air Force were in retaliation to rockets and explosive balloons targeting Israel. The various Palestinian factions in Gaza have denied responsibility for the attacks and insisted they were due to independent elements.

Despite the continued hostilities, the IDF Spokesman has announced that all restrictions on schools had been lifted and that educational institutions would reopen in the region today. This comes after 120,000 students were kept at home yesterday.

Earlier the IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi mobilized extra infantry and artillery brigades to the Gaza border and called up more reserve soldiers. This followed an assessment of the situation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A diplomatic source said, "There is no ceasefire agreement and the fighting could flare up again any moment. It was decided to strengthen the forces and prepare for continued hostilities."

