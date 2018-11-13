Rocket kills man in Ashkelon; Hamas threatens escalation

As the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip escalates, with hundreds of rockets being fired at Israel during the night, the Israel Navy vessels has attacked vessels serving the naval arm of Hamas's military wing.

A man in his 40s was killed last night when a rocket hit his home in Ashkelon. Two women were severely injured in the incident. Heavy salvoes of rocket fire continued this morning towards Ashkelon and settlements near the Gaza Strip border. The IDF has been attacking targets in the Gaza Strip and marshalling forces near the border.

Israel's security cabinet is meeting this morning to discuss the situation in the south. The current flare-up began when an Israeli force on an intelligence gathering operation in Gaza was discovered and in the ensuing firefight seven Palestinians, including a senior figure in the Hamas military wing, were killed. One officer was killed on the Israeli side and a soldier was severely wounded.

The Israel Air Force attacked and destroyed a Hamas television station and the organization's intelligence headquarters. Altogether, some 150 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets were attacked overnight. Hamas has threatened to extend the range of its rocket fire. Schools are closed in many towns and cities in the south of Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 13, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018