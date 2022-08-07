Rockets fired towards Jerusalem area

Rocket fire by the Islamic Jihad organization continues this morning. More than ten rockets have been fired this morning at the city of Sderot. A spokesperson for the Sderot municipality said that on rocket fell at the entrance to a factory in the city’s industrial zone, and that the rest had been intercepted. There are no casualties.

The Israel Airports Authority has given an update saying that air traffic to and from Israel continues as normal.

Earlier this morning, a salvo of rockets was fired at settlements west of Jerusalem. Sirens were sounded in Kisalon, Ramat Raziel, Kiryat Yearim, Ma’aleh Hahamishah, Abu Gosh, Yad Hashmonah, Kiryat Anavim, Har Adar, Shoeva, Beit Meir, Shoresh, Mahseya, and Neve Ilan. Explosions were also heard in the area,

Overnight, the Israel Air Force hit a tunnel belonging to Islamic Jihad. The tunnel did not reach Israeli territory. Overnight, the IDF attacked terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, and reports that Khaled Mansour, southern commander of Islamic Jihad’s military wing, was killed. According to reports from Gaza, another Islamic Jihad commander, Rafat al-Zamili, a senior figure in the organizations missiles operation, was also killed. Major General Oded Basiuk, head of the IDF’s Strategic Planning and Cooperation Directorate, stated that the entire senior command of the Islamic Jihad’s military wing had been hit. Meanwhile, dozens of terrorists belonging to Islamic Jihad in Judea and Samaria have been arrested.

