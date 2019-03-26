Roman Abramovich invests in $5m round in GuruShots

Israeli image ranking platform GuruShots has announced that it has raised a $5 million Series A funding round, led by Altair Capital (in which Roman Abramovich is an investor), Buran Venture Capital, and Abramovich's own Ervington Investments Limited. This brings the total amount raised by GuruShots to $6.5 million.

GuruShots image ranking platform combines the virtual world of mobile games with real-world photo-taking, gamifies photography and inspires anyone to show off their best shots, receive real-time feedback, and even win a spot in international photo exhibitions.

GuruShots founder and CEO Gilon Miller said, “With everyone today taking photos, GuruShots is on a mission to help make those photos more meaningful. We’re excited to help even more people across the globe leverage the most accessible tool for creativity today - their camera. This round of funding will accelerate our global scale-up. Our rapid growth will include enhanced product development and building up our customer acquisition capabilities.”

