Ronit Atad named Microsoft Israel head

Ronit Atad has been appointed country manager of Microsoft Israel in place of Shelly Landsman, who announced her resignation a month ago. Atad has been CEO of Elad Software Systems, a software company with 1,000 employees, for the past two years. Landsman worked for 22 years at Microsoft, including four years as country manager. Atad will take up her new position in October.

Atad will lead the company's business arm, which operates parallel to its development center, managed by Assaf Rappaport, appointed 18 months ago. Atad's duties will include working with private companies and the public sector and assisting in innovative processes and customers' transition to the cloud.

"Atad has 20 years of experience in managing large and complex IT systems. She has knowledge and rich experience in leading business processes, implementing innovative technologies, and acquisitions," Microsoft's announcement states. Atad was a VP at Amdocs, first in the division that worked with AT&T in the US and later in Amdocs's business division. She holds a second degree in industrial engineering and management from Ben Gurion University of the Negev.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 1, 2019

