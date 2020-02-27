Roof agreement signed for 19,000 homes in Kiryat Ata

An official signing ceremony for a roof agreement for construction of 19,000 housing units and over one million square meters of commercial and business space in Kiryat Ata in Haifa Bay was held yesterday with the Ministry of Finance and Israel Land Authority (ILA). Those attending the ceremony in Kiryat Ata included Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon, Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman, Minister of Construction and Housing Dr. Yifat Shasha Biton, and Kiryat Ata Mayor Yaakov Peretz. A cornerstone was also laid for a large hospital with 2,200 beds in the area.

The roof agreement includes budgetary allocations for rebuilding and arranging the old residential neighborhoods in the city and the addition of central public buildings in areas currently under construction. Under the agreement, ILA will market land for construction of 1,221 housing units in Givat Hakalaniot; 3,860 housing units and 500 assisted living facilities units in the Avocado neighborhood; 10,952 housing units, 1,400 assisted living facilities units, and 710,000 square meters of business space in Kiryat Ata's northern neighborhoods and the city center; and 560,000 square meters of space in the city's western business zone. Over NIS 1.1 billion will be allocated under the agreement for overall infrastructure, including roads, interchanges, bridges, parks, kindergartens, and schools.

The new hospital, which will serve 650,000 people, will meet the needs of the population in the eastern part of metropolitan Haifa and the communities between Shfaram and Karmiel. The hospital, with 428,000 square meters of built-up space, will occupy a 150-dunam (37.5-acre) site. It will feature clinics and multidisciplinary medical institutes, welfare service units, paramedical services, living quarters for staff, and a recovery center for patients and relatives. The hospital will be built in three stages, with departments and beds being added in the medical centers composing the hospital in each of the stages.

