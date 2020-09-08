Rozenberg sets up company to buy El Al in public offering

Eli Rozenberg has set up a holding company called Kanfei Nesharim Aviation, sources inform "Globes" through which he plans to buy a controlling stake in El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) in next week's $150 million public offering on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. He has appointed an executive committee, which includes US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt. He is a former chief legal officer of the Trump Organization.

Greenblatt recently tweeted that he is excited to have become a consultant on the team interested in buying El Al.

Other members of Kanfei Nesharim's management team include: former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Prof. Gabriela Shalev, a jurist who is today a member of the Higher Academic Council at Ono Academic College who will be responsible for legal matters: former IDF Head of Central Command Major General (res.) Roni Numa will be responsible for security matters, Reem Aminoach, Head of the UHY Shtainmetz Aminoach & Co. accountancy firm will be responsible for financial matters. Moti Engelman, CEO of Reut Airways will be responsible for aviation matters. Also on the management team are economist Doron Cohen, a former coordinator of staff in the Ministry of Finance's budget division and a former head of the Government Companies Authority, and Amikam Ben-Zvi, the former chairman of the Israel Standards institute.

Rozenberg, the son of US businessman Kenny Rozenberg, has bid $101 million for a 45% controlling stake in El Al.

He has been given the cold shoulder by the El Al board, which prefers the bid of David Sapir, who wants to share control f the company with the current controlling shareholders. But Rozenberg will try to buy control of El Al through the $150 million public offering, which the Ministry of Finance insists El Al holds by September 15. Real Estate businessman Meir Gurvitz is also bidding for El Al but so far Rozenberg is the only bidder with a permit to buy control of the airline.

