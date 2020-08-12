Rozenberg to meet El Al board next Tuesday

After an angry exchange of letters between their lawyers the board of directors of El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) has set a meeting with Eli Rozenberg, who has bid to buy the airline, on Tuesday, August 18.

There has been mudslinging between Rozenberg, the son of New York businessman Kenny Rozenberg, and the El Al board. Rozenberg, who has bid NIS 260 million for a controlling stake in El Al, has charged the airline's board with negligence for not moving forward with his efforts to buy the company, while El Al's board have cast doubt on the seriousness of the offer and whether it is Eli Rozenberg himself who is actually buying the airline.

Ahead of next week's meeting, Rozenberg has appointed a steering committee, which will support the acquisition process. The members of the committee include: former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Prof. Gabriela Shalev, a jurist who is today a member of the Higher Academic Council at Ono Academic College; economist Doron Cohen, a former coordinator of staff in the Ministry of Finance's budget division and a former head of the Government Companies Authority; former IDF Head of Central Command Major General (res.) Roni Numa; Moti Engelman, CEO of Reut Airways; and Brigadier Gen. (res.) Reem Aminoach, Head of the UHY Shtainmetz Aminoach & Co. accountancy firm, who serves on the board of directors of ICL (Israel Chemicals) and Israel Aerospace Industries, and who has been representing Rozenberg over the past month in his attempts to buy El Al.

