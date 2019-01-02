Ruth Cheshin buys Tel Aviv penthouse for NIS 47m

Ruth Cheshin, a former member of the board of directors of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) has bought a Tel Aviv penthouse in the Lenox project in Tel Aviv's Ahad Haam Street for NIS 47 million from the previous French owner. The deal for the four-room, fifth floor apartment at the corner of Nahmani Street was completed in April 2018. The 230 square meter apartment has a 160 square meter balcony, three parking spaces and views in all four directions.

The 24 luxury apartment Lenox project is part of the preservation and enhancement of "Beit Tziporin" and is in the heart of the White City, the UNESCO World Heritage center of Tel Aviv's unrivalled collection of Bauhaus buildings. In the same project Amdocs Ltd. (NYSE: DOX) founder Avi Naor bought a triplex unit spanning the second to fourth floors for NIS 80 million in October 2013.

Cheshin, 81, is the granddaughter of Teva founder Yoel Moshe Salomon and she served on the company's board of directors for many years. Her father was Teva's CEO and her sister Dalia is the widow of former Teva CEO and chairman Eli Hurvitz. She founded the Jerusalem Foundation and served as its president for 45 years raising over NIS 5 billion in donations for various Jerusalem causes. She is the widow of former Supreme Court Justice Mishael Cheshin.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 2, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019