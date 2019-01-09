Ryanair to launch Tel Aviv flights to 3 new destinations

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair has announced that it is launching flights from Tel Aviv to three new destinations in Europe - Athens, Sofia and Bucharest.

Commencing May 10, Ryanair will offer three weekly flights from Tel Aviv to Athens on Sundays, Mondays and Fridays. Commencing May 11, there will be two weekly flights from Tel Aviv to Bucharest on Tuesdays and Saturdays and commencing May 8, there will be two weekly flights to Sofia on Sundays and Wednesdays.

These three routes will bring to 15 the number of European destinations to which Ryanair flies from Tel Aviv. The low-cost airline also operates 15 routes from Eilat.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 9, 2019

