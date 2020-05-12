Ryanair to resume Tel Aviv flights from July 1

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair has announced that it is resuming flights from July 1. The airline has grounded virtually its entire fleet since March.

From July 1, the airline has said that it is restarting flights from its 80 destinations including Tel Aviv and later in the year Eilat. Among the flights appearing on Ryanair's website are Tel Aviv - Vienna on July 1 for €27 one way, Tel Aviv - Warsaw in early July for €42 one way, Tel Aviv -Berlin on July 25 for €250 one way, and many more routes and flights.

Passengers will have their temperatures taken before boarding and will be required to wear masks. Ryanair hopes to go ahead with about 40% of the flights that it would normally have operated.

Low-cost rival Wizz Air is already operating flights between Tel Aviv and some European cities including London but other airlines like British Airways keep putting back the resumption of flights from Tel Aviv.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 12, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020