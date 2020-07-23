SQream signs $20m deal with tier-1 mobile operator

Israeli big data data analytics company SQream announced that it has signed a multi-year, multi-million dollar contract with a tier-1 mobile operator. A source close to the deal told "Globes" that it could be worth more than $20 million over the next five years. SQream already has major agreements in the telecom sector with Orange, LG UPlus, AIS, Cellcom and others. SQream says it enables operators to provide better quality of service with lower downtime and reduced network costs, and improved personalized service offerings.

SQream CRO Adi Gelvan said, "Mobile operators face intense competition, and are constantly seeking ways to provide subscribers with better quality of service, more personalized offerings and improved customer service. With the emerging challenges facing operators due to the huge volumes of data from 5G and IoT, being able to rapidly access and analyze their massive data enables superior decision making to better compete and drive their business forward."

SQream was founded in 2010 by CEO Ami Gal and CTO Raz Shoshani. The company has 80 employees at its headquarters in New York, R&D center in Tel Aviv and other offices in London, France and South Korea.

Last month SQream raised $39.4 million in a Series B+ financing round led by Mangrove Capital Partners and Schusterman Family Investments, who joined existing investors, including Hanaco Venture Capital, Sistema.vc, World Trade Center Ventures, Blumberg Capital, Silvertech Ventures and Alibaba Group. Alibaba had led the company's previous financing round in 2018 when it raised $26.4 million.

SQream says it has an estimated 30 million mobile subscribers and a growing base of 5G subscribers, the operator's data is increasing at an exponential pace.

