Sagi salutes discharged IDF soldiers with scholarships, jobs

150 discharged IDF soldiers met last night with Israeli businessman Teddy Sagi who has funded their academic scholarships. The encounter was part of a gala event held by the Friends of the IDF in the US and Panama - FIDF, and Yachad Lema'an Hacha'yal (LIBI Fund and Association for the Wellbeing of Israeli Soldiers). The organizations have given scholarships over the years through the "From Uniform to Studies" program and IMPACT!

The event took place in LABS Azrieli Sarona in Tel Aviv. Sagi attended with his partner Yael Nizri, his parents Ami and Lizika Sagi, Yachad Lema'an Hacha'yal Chairman Major General (reserves) Yoram Yair (Yaya), FIDF CEO General (reserves) Meir Klifi-Amir and IDF Manpower Directorate Chief of Staff Brigadier General Merav Kirshner and managers from the Sagi Group.

During the event, students who had received scholarships were offered jobs in some of the Sagi Group companies.

Sagi, one of Israel's most prominent and successful businesspeople, has to date donated $3 million to finance scholarships for discharged soldiers. Sagi said at the event: "I know that you did not enlist in the army in order to get a prize or scholarship but it is a debt of honor for us and for me personally, to express gratitude and appreciation that all of Israel's citizens owe to you. I wish you well in your academic studies and the many challenges that you will confront and that you will be able to fight to do what you love and what you excel in. I'm excited at the privilege of being a partner in your journey. I want to thank the personnel from Yachad Lema'an Hacha'yal and FIDF in the US and Panama, your endeavors strengthen the public's faith in the IDF."

The "From Uniform to Studies" program was established in 2016 and has already awarded about 5,000 scholarships and in the future the program is expected to expand to award scholarships to every discharged soldier. The IMPACT! Scholarships Program of the FIDF was established in 2002 and has awarded scholarships to 14,800 discharged soldiers who have carried out over 5.5 million hours of volunteer work for the community and Israeli society.

