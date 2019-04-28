Sagi's Layam duty free stores replace Sakal

Teddy Sagi Group's Layam duty free stores company is replacing Sakal at Ben Gurion Airport, sources inform "Globes." Layam has just completed renovating and upgrading the former Sakal duty free stores at Ben Gurion airport. Teddy Sagi Group bought the Sakal family's duty free operations five months ago as well as Layam, and following the acquisition the overall operations were merged into Layam.

Layam operates toy and children's fashion stores in Terminal 3 and Terminal 1 at Ben Gurion airport. The toy store in Terminal 3 is considered the largest toy store in the world (about 300 meters) operating in a duty free zone. The toy stores offer a rich range of products including Lego, Playmobil and Barbie products with exclusive models that cannot be obtained elsewhere in Israel. Layam's children's fashion store offers a unique range of sports and fashion brands such as: Nike, New Balance, Asics, Tommy Hilfiger, Gant, Levy's, Melissa and more.

Renovation of the stores has been completed with passengers able to enjoy more spacious and comfortable stores for their purchases. In the wake of the renovations, following an estimated investment of several million shekels, Sakal's logo, which over many decades has been associated with various duty free activities will no longer be present among the store signs at Ben Gurion airport. Layam chose to forgo the historic identification with Sakal, and has selected the new branding of Layam Toys for the toy stores and Layam Kids for the children's fashion store.

Layam has also agreed a cooperation deal with Isracard with the credit card company's customers entitled to a $15 discount on purchases of more than $100 (including special deals but excluding multimedia products). The cooperation will be in addition to the existing special buy 3 products and get 1 free offer (not including the multimedia department).

Layam CEO Shay Tangi said: "We have set off on a new path and we are happy to be able to refresh the stores' look. The renovation is the first part of a series of measures that Layam is planning in the future."

Layam's current duty free activities include several duty free stores at Ben Gurion airport, duty free stores at Israel's various seaports, duty free stores for diplomats in Tel Aviv, duty free stores for passenger cruise ships and the supply of duty free products to various organizations such as: airlines, UN forces, and commercial bodies.

As part of its maritime operations, Layam provides equipment and goods to ships that are anchored in Israeli ports, and the company is one of the most important suppliers in this sector in the entire Mediterranean basin. Layam competes against its counterpart companies operating out of Mediterranean basin ports, mainly in Cypriot, Greek and Turkish ports. Layam operates a logistics center in Ashdod as well as warehouses in various other ports.

