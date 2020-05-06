Sagi's WOW cosmetics chain to open 4 new stores

WOW cosmetics chain, one of the largest low-cost cosmetics chains in Israel, which has 57 stores around the country, is opening four new stores in major malls, sources inform "Globes." The chain, which was acquired last September by Fiver, the trade and ecommerce arm of the Teddy Sagi Group, has also undergone a rebranding and redesign process, and developed a new operations strategy.

Under the leadership of Elinor Adir, WOW has redesigned hundreds of its products and developed additional products in the body and face care, makeup, jewelry and accessories categories. The chain's branches have also begun undergoing an upgrading and redesign process led by architect Ori Biton.

"WOW has excellent, high quality products, and we are adding to them the aesthetics and presentation that can provide a buying experience and better use," says Shay Tangi, CEO of Fiver, which owns WOW.

WOW has also acquired the logistics center in Or Akiva, which has been serving the chain (as a rented property). The center, which covers an area of one acre, will serve a new logistics network, which will allow the swift daily distribution of products to all the chain's stores.

During the peak of the coronavirus crisis, WOW has worked hard to find locations for new branches. The chain is set to open four new branches in the coming weeks in: Jerusalem's Malha shopping Mall; Tel Aviv's Azrieli Mall; Rishon Lezion's Rishonim Mall; and Ra'anana's Rananim Mall. Renovation work and setting up the new stores started already while the malls were not operating. At the same time, the WOW chain is set to redecorate 10 of its branches in the near future.

Fiver CEO Shay Tangi said: "Although this period is not easy, we are looking ahead and already thinking about the day after. We have taken advantage of the time to think up and develop additional products and of course to redesign our existing products. We will gradually redecorate existing branches and of course the new branches will already be operating with the new branding so that our customers will enjoy an enhanced cosmetics experience."

WOW strives to sell quality cosmetics products at discount prices by reducing the chain of middlemen. The company imports, designs and develops all its products.

In its branches, the company sells a range of makeup products, makeup tools, skin and hair care products, pedicure and manicure products, hygiene products as well as accessories (mainly jewelry). All the products are safe for use and approved by the Ministry of Health and comply with the European standard for cosmetics. This standard allows the company to market its products throughout Europe.

