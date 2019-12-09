Salary gap between Israeli men and women widens

Gender inequalities in salaries in Israel widened in 2018, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. The average gross monthly salary for men was NIS 12,498 (NIS 66.30) in 2018 and the average gross monthly salary for women was NIS 8,546 (NIS 55.70 per hour). The net median monthly salary for men in 2018 was NIS 9,207 and NIS 6,672 for women. The gross average salary per month of a woman in Israel in 2018 was 68.4% of the gross average salary per month of men, down from 68.6% in 2017. The gross median salary per month of a woman in Israel in 2018 was 72.5% of the gross median salary per month of men, down from 75.3% in 2017.

Part of this gap is due to the fewer hours that women work on average. When comparing income on an hourly basis the gap in the average salary in 2018 of men and women is 16%, up from 15.8% in 2017.

Israel's median salary in 2018 was NIS 7,988 up 6.3% from 2017, and the average salary was NIS 10,584, up 4% from 2017.

Employees worked an average of 40.9 hours per week and the average pay per hour was NIS 61.70.

The average gross monthly salary of a Jewish Israeli in 2018 was NIS 11,191 and the median salary was NIS 8,146. The average gross monthly salary of an Arab Israeli in 2018 was NIS 7,338 and the median salary was NIS 6,512.

