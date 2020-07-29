Sales tech co Chorus.ai raises $45m

AI sales talk analysis company Chorus.ai has announced that it has closed a $45 million Series C round led by Georgian Partners led with participation from Emergence Capital, Redpoint Ventures and new investor Sozo Ventures. This brings to $85.2 million the amount raised by Chorus.ai.

Chorus.ai has created a conversation intelligence platform for high-growth sales teams using artificial intelligence. The company was founded in 2015 by president Roy Raanani, president, CTO Russell Levy and Micha Breakstone. With offices in Tel Aviv, San Francisco, Boston, and Toronto the company doubled employee size and tripled revenue in 2019.

Chorus.ai CEO Jim Benton said, "Conversation Intelligence is the fastest growing category in Sales Tech with more than 1,500 companies adopting the technology and greater than $220 million invested. It has rapidly become the most critical addition to the revenue team’s tech stack. Chorus’ momentum has been fueled by developing the most advanced AI-powered solution on the market, backed by 12 granted patents and counting."

He added, "Customers at many of the fastest growing enterprise companies in the world like Gitlab, MongoDB, Qualtrics, and Procore are flocking to Chorus because we help them bring their best to every interaction and the voice of the customer to every decision, which in turn creates strong, smart relationships. They choose Chorus because our capabilities, like our first-to-market native integration with Zoom, are unmatched in the industry."

Chorus.ai has developed AI-driven coaching networks and a connected conversation intelligence, which weaves into an organization's systems and workflows to provide data and insights both in the platform and directly to other applications where sales reps and leaders already work. The machine learning layer handles the analysis needed to help drive team performance, build stronger relationships, provide revenue intelligence, and acquire unbiased market intelligence.

Greg Holmes, former Head of Sales and Corporate Strategy at Zoom, has been appointed to Chorus.ai's board.

He said, "At Zoom, we first used Chorus to onboard our newest reps quickly. The sales department immediately saw value, scaling our best practices and increasing sales in a key offering by 20%. Seeing this type of success as a customer made joining the board and personally investing in Chorus an easy decision. Chorus provides the data needed to help teams execute the right strategies, and achieve desired outcomes."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 29, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020