Salesforce, Deutsche Telekom invest in PerimeterX

Israeli bot detection and protection company PerimeterX today announced that it has expanded its Series C financing round to $57 million by raising an additional $14 million from Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners (DTCP) and Salesforce Ventures. They join Scale Venture Partners who led the round, along with Adam Street Partners, Canaan Partners, Vertex Ventures and Data Collective (DCVC). The round brings the total raised by PerimeterX to $91.5 million.

With offices in Tel Aviv and San Mateo, California, the company was founded in 2014 by CEO Omri Luz, CTO Ido Safruti and CFO Ophir Ashkenazi, all former executives at mobile app acceleration company Cotendo.

Iluz said, “Each day, the news is filled with stories about top brands that have been compromised by threat actors who covertly modify website code and begin collecting personal information from site visitors or users. This additional funding, and the relationship with these strategic investors, gives us the power to speed up the expansion of our product portfolio to stop the Magecart and digital skimming attacks we’ve read so much about. We remain dedicated to helping our customers focus on growing their digital business, knowing their consumers and brand are secure.”

PerimeterX has expanded its portfolio to include three Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings that utilize a common platform. PerimeterX Bot Defender is a bot mitigation solution that safeguards modern web and mobile applications, and APIs. Recently, the company expanded its portfolio to include PerimeterX Code Defender, a web application security solution that can effectively stop Magecart and other supply chain attacks.

The company also acquired PageSeal and added PerimeterX Page Defender, a client-side browser malware protection solution that blocks unwanted ads and scripts from redirecting web visitors, to its portfolio. The PerimeterX platform provides common services including behavior-based analytics, sensors, detectors and enforcers as well as a user-friendly portal and actionable reporting. The SaaS portfolio is fully compatible with existing infrastructure including cloud services and content delivery network (CDN) solutions, and unlike solutions that require appliances, it is completely software-based and can be deployed anywhere.

“With the recent additions to its product portfolio, PerimeterX addresses a wide gamut of web security challenges helping businesses and their consumers stay safe,” said Guy Horowitz, Partner at DTCP. “We see growing demand for PerimeterX solutions and are excited to bring our global network and SaaS expertise to support the company’s expansion.”

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 4, 2019

