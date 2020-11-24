Salesforce invests in AppsFlyer at $2b valuation

Israeli marketing analytics company AppsFlyer today announced that Salesforce Ventures has invested in the company in an extension of its $210 million Series D financing round. The company has raised more than $300 million to date.

AppsFlyer did not disclose how much Salesforce is investing but did say that it is at a company valuation of $2 billion. When Appsflyer announced its Series D financing round lead by General Atlantic in January, it said it was at a company valuation of $1.4 billion. The company says it has seen tremendous growth in 2020 with annual revenue of $200 million.

AppsFlyer was founded in 2011 by CEO Oren Kaniel and CTO Reshef Mann. The company has developed a SaaS mobile marketing analytics and attribution platform.

AppsFlyer says it has recently reached 1,000 employees globally and plans increasing its number of employees significantly in 2021, to support the growing needs of its customers and provide them with the right tools to serve their end-users while adhering to privacy regulations. Appsflyer has development centers in Haifa and Herzliya.

The AppsFlyer platform is rapidly becoming a core component in the most advanced marketing tech stacks. Ecosystem shifts and digital transformation accelerated by Covid-19 have fueled the growth of AppsFlyer’s solutions to meet the needs of marketers and app developers.

"AppsFlyer has been the driving force in mobile marketing attribution and has demonstrated true, long-term commitment to represent the app developers within the ecosystem," said Nowi Kallen, Principal at Salesforce Ventures. "Through a customer centric approach, 8,000-partner strong marketplace and privacy by design, AppsFlyer’s innovative technology enables marketers to delight their end-users with a great user experience, while protecting their privacy." Kaniel said, "We’re incredibly excited to deepen our integration with Salesforce and Salesforce Ventures, as we take another step towards ensuring that marketers, app developers, and the entire ecosystem is armed with the best marketing tech stack for the challenges of tomorrow. The secret sauce for our success over the last nine years has been prioritizing our customers and their end-users, putting them at the center of every decision we make. We’ve earned the unwavering trust and confidence of the market by enabling app developers to not only delight the end-user with a seamless user experience, but to also protect their data security and privacy."

AppsFlyer works with thousands of customers, including leading brands such as Macy's, Minecraft, Nike, NBC Universal, Tencent, US Bank, Wayfair, and StitchFix. AppsFlyer’s marketplace of over 8,000 partners includes Facebook, Google, Apple Search Ads, Twitter, TikTok Ads, Pinterest, Snap, Salesforce, Adobe, and Oracle. AppsFlyer was recently named to the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 list for the 2nd year in a row.

Existing investors include General Atlantic, Goldman Sachs Growth Equity, DTCP (Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners), Qumra Capital, Pitango Venture Capital, Magma Venture Partners, and Eight Roads Ventures.

