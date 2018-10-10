Salesforce invests in Israeli co TechSee Augmented Vision

US cloud-tech computing giant Salesforce has invested in Israel's TechSee Augmented Vision. No financial details about the size of the investment from Salesforce's venture capital arm Salesforce Ventures were disclosed but Techsee said that the strategic investment would harness synergies between Salesforce Einstein AI and TechSee's cognitive visual engagement platform, which is powered by computer vision AI and augmented reality.

The Herzliya-based company was founded by CEO Eithan Cohen, Chief Scientist Prof. Gabby Sarussi and COO Amir Yoffe. TechSee also has offices in Boston and Madrid. The company raised $7.5 million in a Series A financing round last year led by Planven Investments with participation of existing investors OurCrowd and strategic investors innogy, Comdata Group and others.

RELATED ARTICLES Smart home AI co TechSee raises $7.5m

TechSee transforms the customer experience domain by providing the first intelligent visual engagement solution powered by artificial intelligence and augmented reality and empowers enterprises across the globe to deliver a better customer experience and reduce costs.

TechSee has also announced a record second quarter with over 100% growth from the corresponding quarter of 2017, driven by a number of expansion activities. TechSee has partnered with Hitachi High-Tech Solutions, representing its first customer in Japan, and has widened the scope of its partnership with Vodafone by expanding its operations into new markets.

Cohen said, "As technology becomes a commodity, customer experience becomes the new competitive battleground for brands. We are excited to work with Salesforce in transforming the customer experience - making it a visual, interactive and personalized, while increasing the scalability and improving the bottom line for our clients."

"We are excited to support TechSee's disruptive visual engagement platform as they leverage Salesforce Einstein to drive improved results for our joint customers," said Alex Kayyal, Partner at Salesforce Ventures.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 10, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018