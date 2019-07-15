Sandberg to launch Facebook's Playground program in Tel Aviv

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg will visit Israel starting August 14 and open Facebook's new space in Tel Aviv called Playground, which will offer courses for startups and businesses, the company has confirmed to "Yediot Ahronot."

The inauguration next month will be a major event for the top executives and investors in Israel's high-tech industry, "Yediot Ahronot" reports. Facebook's Playground will be a space for startups, developers, and businesses invited to take part in one of the program's four tracks.

However, most of Sandberg's visit will be private. She is coming with her family and has relatives in Israel and is already familiar with the country, having spent time here on the Alexander Muss High School program in Hod Hasharon when she was a teenager.

