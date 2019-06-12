Sara Netanyahu signs plea bargain, admits criminal offense

Sara Netanyahu, the prime minister's wife, has signed a plea bargain agreement with the State Prosecutor in the case of ordering meals for the Prime Minister's residence. According to the agreement, she will be convicted of the criminal offense of "deliberate misuse of funds without fraud." She will repay the State NIS 45,000 and pay an additional fine of NIS 10,000.

The agreement was reached after a protracted mediation procedure conducted by Judge Mordechai Kadouri. The agreement will be presented to the court for approval later today.

According to the original indictment, Sara Netanyahu committed fraud to obtain money from the Prime Minister's Office for ordering hundreds of meals from restaurants with a total value of over NIS 350,000, while deliberately evading the rules forbidding the ordering of prepared meals when a cook was employed at the Prime Minister's residence. It is alleged that she falsely reported that a cook was not employed, although cooks were employed at the Prime Minister's residence there throughout the period.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 12, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019