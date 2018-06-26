Sara Netanyahu's trial to open July 19

The trial of Sara Netanyahu, the prime minister's wife, in the case of ordering meals for the Prime Minister's residence will begin on July 19, 23 days from now, in the Jerusalem Magistrates Court, Court President Judge Avital Chen today notified Sara Netanyahu.

Sara Netanyahu will appear in court almost three years after the investigation of the case began in August 2015. The indictment against her and former Prime Minister's Office deputy director general Ezra Saidoff, filed by the Jerusalem District State Attorney's office (criminal division), charges them with aggravated fraud and breach of trust. Saidoff is also charged with forgery by a public servant in connection with financing for private expenses in the Prime Minister's residence.

According to the first count in the indictment, Sara Netanyahu and Saidoff jointly committed fraud to obtain money from the Prime Minister's Office for ordering hundreds of meals from restaurants with a total value of over NIS 350,000, while deliberately evading the rules forbidding the ordering of prepared meals when a cook was employed at the Prime Minister's residence. It is alleged that they did this through by falsely reporting that a cook was not employed, although cooks were employed at the Prime Minister's residence there throughout the period. The indictment contains additional counts involving Saidoff.

The trial date is very early, considering the case load at the Jerusalem Magistrates Court and the dates for other trials, but is not unusual for such a high-profile defendant in a case with such public and political impact.

