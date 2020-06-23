SciPlay acquires Israeli mobile games co Come2Play

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) has acquired Israeli casual mobile games developer Come2Play Ltd.. No financial details were disclosed. SciPlay said that the Israeli company's 40 employees in Tel Aviv and Ukraine will join its international team.

Come2Play has developed social mobile games that are enjoyed by casual game players from around the world. Come2Play’s innovative game, Solitaire Pets Adventure, presents a fresh spin on the classic game solitaire while Backgammon Live provides a leading online backgammon experience. SciPlay said that Come2Play will help it drive game advancements and revenue expansion.

SciPlay Global CMO Noga Halperin said, "Adding a new genre of casual games to our portfolio, along with an incredibly talented team, immediately expands our market beyond social casino apps, and enables us to leverage our unique technology and strategies to drive player engagement and grow revenue. We believe that with our capabilities and support, the games behind Come2Play will grow exponentially. It is important to note that this move also represents a genuine confidence in our talented team in Tel Aviv. We continue to grow here in Israel, continue to achieve success on a global scale, and continue to be a significant part of SciPlay's operations."

Come2Play CEO Alon Barzilay added, "Our studio was founded on our passion to make games that really connect with our players, and we are thrilled to be joining SciPlay to take our games to the next level. By leveraging the expertise and support from the wider SciPlay team, we will amplify the reach of our games, including our groundbreaking Solitaire game, Solitaire Pets Adventure. We couldn’t be more thrilled for the future."

