Sde Dov development plan approved

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Commission announced today that it had validated a construction plan for the site of the former Sde Dov Airport in Tel Aviv. The plan supplements the urban building plan for Tel Aviv, which set the Sde Dov site aside for "future planning." The plan provides for expanding Tel Aviv northward.

The plan, which covers 1,300 dunam (325 acres), contains 16,000 housing units, among them 2,400 affordable housing units and 4,500 special housing units (student dormitories, assisted living facilities, rental housing, etc.). The plan also includes 500,000 square meters for public buildings, 125,000 square meters for hotels, and 365 dunam (91.25 acres) of parks and public gardens.

Construction in the new location, which combines 5-10 storey buildings with 35 towers of up to 40 storeys along the main streets in the neighborhood. The main street will be Ibn Gvirol, through which the Tel Aviv light rail Green Line will pass. The proposed landscape development is designed for management of surface water runoff, with a strip of trees and water reservoirs.

The plan sets a reduced parking standard, relying on the light rail line passing through the neighborhood for transport. The streets are designed to create a comfortable pedestrian space. Land is set aside for garbage collection facilities, water runoff management, and storing and generating energy in accordance with future technological developments.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 12, 2020

