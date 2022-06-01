Second Techstars accelerator program to open in Tel Aviv

Against a backdrop of a slowdown in fund raising for technology startups, international accelerators firm Techstars will shortly open a second cohort in Tel Aviv for this year. Twelve recently founded startups will be selected, and each will receive an initial investment of $120,000.

Applications close on June 15, and the program will start on October 10. It will last for thirteen weeks, culminating in a Demo Day. The selected startups will receive mentoring by internationally known professionals, access to Techstar’s global network, and exposure to businesspeople overseas, including potential investors. Techstars operates in more than 60 countries, and has been active in Israel for five years.

"We’re looking for entrepreneurs with ideas that can be developed, and who want to build strong companies," says the program’s managing director Hilla Ovil-Brenner, herself an entrepreneur with three startups to her name and the founder of the Yazamiot -Women Entrepreneurs organization.

Ovil-Brenner points out that the program is open to applications from entrepreneurs based outside Israel. "In the current program, three startups participated from Kenya, Ecuador, and New Zealand. We believe in joint work of Israeli entrepreneurs and international entrepreneurs, and we aim to continue on that path," she says.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 1, 2022.

