Second wave grips Israel as daily infections exceed 500

Israel's second wave is refusing to recede with the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 over the past 24 hours climbing to 532, the Ministry of Health reports, up from 459 in the previous 24 hours. Health officials fear that the situation could be getting out of control as the number of daily infections returns to early April levels. 16,990 tests were performed yesterday.

However, the big jump in new cases is not being reflected in very serious cases, which remains relatively stable. Over the past 24 hours the number of fatalities since the start of the virus remains unchanged at 308. There are 46 people seriously ill, up six for yesterday and 28 people on ventilators, up 1 from yesterday. Overall there have been 22,004 cases of coronavirus in Israel of which 15,940 have recovered. Worldwide generally and in the US in particular, the number of new Covid-19 cases continues to rise at an increasing pace.

The government is eager to avoid returning to lockdown and the serious economic damage that that would involve and such a scenario is unlikely while the number of serious cases remains stable.

Having been approved by the cabinet, the law allowing the Shin Bet to track people via a phone app has passed its first reading in the Knesset. The government is also continuing to identify hotspots of high concentrations of new infections The ultra-Orthodox city of Elad and parts Tiberias have been declared such hotspots with police imposing certain restrictions.

