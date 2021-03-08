Senior Herzog Fox & Neeman partners leave for new venture

The heads of the Corporate and Securities Department at the Tel Aviv law firm of Herzog Fox & Neeman, Ehud Sol and Ilanit Landesman Yogev, announced this morning that they would be leaving the firm. The department is one of the largest at the firm, and Sol and Landesman Yogev have established themselves as leading lawyers in the fields of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions.

Sources inform "Globes" that the two informed the firm and their clients today of their intention of leaving within three months. As far as is known, they intend to set up a venture providing crisis management services and management consultancy, and to advise on deals and investment banking. That is to say, they are not leaving to set up a rival law firm, and they will apparently use Herzog Fox & Neeman as their legal arm in the new venture.

Over the years, the pair, who are highly respected on the capital market, have been involved in many deals and flotations, and among other clients they have advised technology company Mellanox, Dudi Wertheim, real estate company Alony Hetz, and other leading companies. They have advised private equity firm Apax Partners on many deals, and they are currently involved in the acquisition of Psagot by Altshuler Shaham.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 8, 2021

