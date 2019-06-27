Senior PepsiCo execs in Israel scouting for technology

A delegation of top executives from international food corporation PepsiCo has been visiting Israel to look for agricultural technologies, sources inform "Globes." The delegation, which landed early this week and ended yesterday, contained 25 senior representatives.

PepsiCo is looking for technologies in what is called precise agriculture all along its production chain, with an emphasis on potato growing. Among other things, it is interested in agricultural solutions that utilize drones, digital field management platforms, and smart use of fertilizers.

The delegation members were invited to meet with 50 companies and startups during the visit. They visited the Peres Peace Center; the Agricultural Research Organization of Israel (ARO), the Volcani Center; and the Hebrew University Faculty of Agriculture, and met with the Israel Innovation Authority in order to consider ways of cooperating and adopting Israeli technologies.

The delegation's visit was in the framework of a connection made through the Israel Economic and Trade Mission in Mexico, in cooperation with the Israel Export Institute.

PepsiCo, ranked as the world's third largest food and beverages company in 2018 by "Forbes," markets its products in virtually every country worldwide. In Israel, PepsiCo is identified with Pepsi Cola, but it also owns quite a few other popular brands, such as Doritos, Cheetos, and Quaker Oats, which are marketed in Israel in partnership with Strauss Group.

PepsiCo acquired Israeli company Sodastream, which sells home carbonated water system, in late 2018 for $3.2 billion.

