Serverless problem identification co Lumigo raises $8m

Israeli serverless problem identification platform developer Lumigo has raised $8 million in a seed financing round from Pitango Venture Capital, Dov Moran's Grove Ventures, and Meron Capital.

Lumigo has developed a serverless intelligence platform that allows developers to monitor, troubleshoot, and optimize serverless applications. The company plans to use the funding to expand its R&D team in Tel Aviv. The company was founded in March 2018 by former Check Point executives CEO Erez Berkner and CTO Aviad Mor.

Serverless is the new cloud technology revolutionizing the IT industry, allowing organizations to deliver innovation at an unprecedented speed. Serverless adoption is skyrocketing, with growth estimated at 300% per quarter. Development speed, minimal maintenance, and cost reduction are driving serverless exploding popularity as new startups build pure serverless applications, and large companies start migrating existing applications to serverless.

Serverless applications are inherently highly distributed; a single request can trigger dozens of distributed services and functions, making it much harder and time-consuming to understand the big picture. Developers often feel that moving to serverless means giving up too much visibility and control, making it difficult to identify and respond to issues.

Lumigo’s serverless intelligence platform gives an organization eyes and ears inside their serverless applications. The company’s innovative platform creates a live visual map that gives developers the visibility they need to monitor and troubleshoot requests inside serverless applications. It follows a request from the entry point through the various serverless functions and services, connecting disjointed log events into a full picture of what happened, how long each step took and where the problems are.

Lumigo is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, the highest partnership level for AWS technology partners, and is already deployed in several serverless production systems worldwide. Other companies that provide this type of service include Microsoft's Azure Functions, Google's Cloud Functions and Lambda.

Berkner told "Globes," "My partner and myself were at Check Point for many years and in 2017 we saw the seeds of serverless being installed at the large and major Fortune 500 companies and the rapid and unprecedented development that it allows."

He explained that in contrast to the regular environment where the code runs on one infrastructure that it manages, with serverless the code is split on many external servers that are beyond the reach of the developers and consequently it is difficult to locate problems in the running of the applications and servers. In order to successfully locate problems, Lumigo tracks code via the various servers in which it is running, and identifies normal and abnormal behavior, what resources the code requires from these servers and if it can provide them. In this way it can automatically see where there are faults, how they are caused, and what the recommended solutions are.

The split structure influences how the code is written and built. Instead of forming one block, code that is written in this environment is composed of relatively small and independent parts. This allows different teams to work with different parts of code, lower their dependency on each other within the organization and let them work faster both while developing and updating software.

Berkner added, 'The serverless world is a technology that changes from within the work procedures in organizations, and we are sure that in the future it will create a major revolutions in the world of development but it will take time. This is the largest seed funding in the worlds of cloud infrastructures and serverless. Raising such a significant sum as this gives us the breathing space to grow and development at the pace of developments in the market."

He continued, "I think that we have succeeded in raising this amount because this sector is 'hot' as well as our background at Check Point and because of the fact that we came with over 40 organizations using our serverless. We spoke to them and they told us exactly why they need this technology and that they would be prepared to pay for it."

