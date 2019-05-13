ServiceNow acquires Israeli startup AppSee's IP and talent

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) has announced it has signed an agreement to acquire the in-app mobile analytics platform and R&D talent of Appsee, an Israel-based application analytics platform company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the acquisition of Appsee’s intellectual property and key Appsee talent, ServiceNow says it will further its mobile application and web browser strategy by adding deep user analytics to its Now Platform.

“Making our work lives as mobile friendly as our real lives is the next wave of innovation at work. Increasingly employees expect and want more consumer-like experiences at work,” said Boaz Hecht, Senior Director of Platform Product Management at ServiceNow. “With Appsee, ServiceNow will be able to optimize its own mobile apps and desktop web experiences to bring consumer grade mobile experiences to our customers. Over time, customers using the Now Platform will be able to better analyze how their end users are using the Now Platform to make their work simpler and easier.”

Appsee will provide ServiceNow, and ServiceNow customers, with insights into user behavior when interacting with the Now Platform. With this added level of analytics, ServiceNow plans to provide more intuitive user experiences and further improve digital workflows to reduce routine work and free workers up to do more strategic work.

“ServiceNow is serving almost 75% of the Fortune 500 and there is an enormous opportunity for Appsee to help ServiceNow customers create mobile capabilities at enterprise scale that simplify how people work,” said Zahi Boussiba, CEO and co-founder of Appsee. “By joining the ServiceNow team, we’re excited to help bring our expertise to companies that are digitally transforming their businesses.”

Appsee was founded in 2012 by CEO and Co-Founder Zahi Boussiba and CTO and Co-Founder Yoni Douek. Upon the close of the transaction, Appsee’s intellectual property, its co-founders, and R&D employees will join ServiceNow and help advance ServiceNow’s mobile platform strategy. With the addition of Appsee, ServiceNow will extend its footprint in Israel by establishing a presence in central Tel-Aviv. ServiceNow has a local R&D and sales hub in Petah Tikva, with 130 local employees, mainly based on previous local acquisitions Sky Giraffe in 2017 and Neebula in 2014.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 13, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019