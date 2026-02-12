ServiceNow buys Israeli BI co Pyramid Analytics

ServiceNow, Inc. (Nasdaq: NOW) announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Israeli company Pyramid Analytics today. Pyramid Analytics, headed by co-founder Omri Kohl, is a developer of a platform that consolidates all stages of work with data in one place: gathering and sifting information, running predictive models, and presentation of insights to managers.

RELATED ARTICLES ServiceNow buys Israeli cybersecurity co Armis for $7.75b

The aim of the acquisition, according to ServiceNow, is to integrate these capabilities directly into a company’s work systems, so that users will be able to obtain answers to business questions in real time, without transitioning between systems and without having to wait for data teams.

According to estimates by industry sources, the acquisition price is in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Pyramid Analytics has raised $200 million since it was founded from funds such as Sequoia, Viola Growth, HIG Capital, and JVP. The sale of the company provides a low return to the investors, who have waited more than a decade for an exit.

Only recently ServiceNow announced the acquisition of another Israeli company, Armis, for $7 billion. While Armis operates in security, the acquisition of Pyramid Analytics is meant to strengthen ServiceNow’s capabilities in data analysis and AI.

Pyramid Analytics has been active for over a decade in business intelligence, a competitive market in which giant companies such as Microsoft and Tableau (which was acquired by Salesforce for $15.7 billion in 2019) also operate. In recent years the company has focused on sales to large enterprises, and, as mentioned, has developed a platform that links different information sources within the enterprise, facilitates advanced analysis, and provides AI-based recommendations. It employs about 200 people, dozens of them in Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 12, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.