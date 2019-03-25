Rocket injures seven in Sharon

Seven people sustained light to moderate injuries this morning when a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house on a moshav in the Sharon region, Walla! News reports. Magen David Adom teams treated the injured and evacuated them to Meir Hospital in Kfar Sava.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is cutting short his visit to Washington. He will leave the US capital after his meeting with US President Donald Trump scheduled for 16:30 today Israel time, and will not speak as scheduled at the AIPAC conference. He has been kept informed of events and has held consultations with security chiefs in Israel.

Among the injured is a woman in her sixties, suffering from blast, light burns and shrapnel wounds. A woman in her 30s is in a moderately severe condition with shrapnel wounds in her leg, and five people, among them a man in his 30s, a 12 year-old girl and a six-month old baby, have light injuries. Several people have been treated for shock and some were very lightly injured as they made their way to a shelter.

Sirens were sounded in the Sharon and Hefer Valley area. Residents of the area reported loud explosions. Fire Service teams are searching the building that took a direct hit to make sure no-one is trapped in the wreckage. Schools in the area are open as normal.

The IDF has moved two divisions that were on exercises, an infantry division and an armored division, closer to the Gaza Strip border, and has carried out a limited mobilization of reserves, mainly for the Iron Dome rocket defense system. The IDF spokesperson said that the rocket fired this morning was produced by Hamas and fired from a Hamas position in the Rafiah area in the southern Gaza Strip, and that the IDF held Hamas responsible.

Two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at the Tel Aviv area just over a week ago. There were no casualties, and Hamas later said the rockets were fired by mistake.

