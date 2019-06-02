Shaked foregoes job as cannabis co chairperson

Israel's outgoing Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked had been set to become chairperson of medical cannabis company Cannbit Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (TASE: CNBT), sources inform "Globes." Since the April 9 elections when Shaked's New Right party failed to cross the Knesset four-seat threshold, leaving her outside the legislature, the Minister of Justice had been holding advanced talks to become Cannbit's chairperson, as she looked for opportunities in the business world.

However, the talks ended last week when new elections were called for September 17, providing Shaked with the chance for a swift return to the Knesset. It remains unclear if Shaked with try again with Naftali Bennett to get the New Right over the line and into the Knesset, or join the Likud.

Instead former Israel Air Force Commander Gen. Eliahu Ben-Eliezer has been appointed chairman of Cannbit and former MK Yifat Kariv has been appointed CEO.

Cannbit sets up and cultivates cannabis farms and is controlled by a group of investors led by Barak Rosen. It was Rosen that was in talks to bring Shaked to Cannbit.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 2, 2019

