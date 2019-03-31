Shared taxi fares in Israel to rise on April 1

Share taxi fares will rise by NIS 0.10 from tomorrow April 1. The fare for a journey on an urban route will rise from NIS 6.70 to NIS 6.80. The Ministry of Transport said, "The rise in fares reflects the rise in prices of inputs for taxis."

Inter-city prices will also rise on shared taxi routes. The fare for the Tel Aviv - Jerusalem route will rise from NIS 29.20 to NIS 29.40 and the Tel Aviv - Haifa fare will rise from NIS 34.00 to NIS 34.30.

Price are due to change again at the beginning of 2020 with the introduction of smart taxis, which will enable passengers in all taxis including shared routes to pay by credit card using a smartphone app. In this way, passengers can receive a price estimate for the taxi ride before undertaking the journey.