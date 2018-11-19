Shari Arison sells Hapoalim shares for $300m

Sources inform "Globes" that Shari Arison, who owns a 20% stake in Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI), today sold 50 million shares in a deal worth about $300 million (NIS 1.1 billion). Distribution of the shares is being undertaken by Barak Capital.

"Globes" reported in September that Shari Arison would be beginning a process this year of selling her stake in Bank Hapoalim, which is worth more than NIS 7 billion. When completed, Hapoalim will be left as a bank without a controlling core.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 19, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018