Shasha-Biton: Open skies on August 16 won't happen

Last week Israel's coronavirus cabinet decided that the country's skies would partially reopen on August 16. The coronavirus cabinet charged Minister of Transport Miri Regev, Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein and Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi with the task of working out a detailed plan ahead of August 16.

But such a detailed plan has not yet been seen by anybody including the MKs who sit on the Knesset Coronavirus Committee.

Knesset Coronavirus Committee chairperson MK Yifat Shasha-Biton today said out loud what most Israelis have been thinking. "All those Israelis who are thinking that on August 16, the skies will open, it's important that you know that it won't happen."

In particular the plan rests on a list of 'green' countries where infection rates are low so that tourists from those countries can come to Israel and Israelis returning home from there won't be required to undergo 14 days self-isolation. No list has been forthcoming.

As one travel agent put it, "There is less than week to go until the skies are supposed to open and meanwhile there is no system for testing, no testing procedures, no diplomatic agreements with other countries, no destinations to fly to and no tourists set to come to Israel, or even bookings that can be made."

