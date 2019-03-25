Shashua: Nvidia copied Mobileye's autonomous car safety model

Mobileye founder & CEO and Intel SVP Prof. Amnon Shashua has accused Nvidia of copying the safety model of his company's autonomous cars.

On an official post on Intel's website, Shashua recounts that the company invited its rivals to adopt its model out of a desire to create a unified standard for the industry and to cooperate with government to protect autonomous car safety and the way its decision were taken. He said that the responses were positive and there was extensive cooperation following it.

Shashua said that they were happy that Nvidia joined the initiative and surprised when they decided to withdraw from it. Shashua wrote, "Imagine our surprise last week when Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, announced a “first-of-its-kind” safety model for AVs. Curious to see what “first-of-its-kind” innovation Nvidia had created, we eagerly read the publicly released white paper about Safety Force Field (SFF), only to have the eerie feeling that we were looking in the mirror."

He added, "If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Nvidia must think very highly of us."

"Analysis clearly shows that SFF is a close replica of RSS. It is indisputable that RSS was, in fact, the “first-of-its-kind” safety model for AV’s when we announced it in 2017, and we believe it is still the leading solution today."

"At Mobileye, we believe in technology innovation, not linguistic innovation. We have openly invited and are enjoying active collaboration with industry and government partners around the globe. It is unfortunate that rather than collaborate with us, Nvidia felt it necessary to follow us yet again, creating confusion where there could have been cohesion. Mobileye has invested enormous resources to develop RSS, and Mobileye has obtained intellectual property rights to protect these investments."

Nvidia has declined to comment.

