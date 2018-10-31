Shavit Capital raises $100m for fifth fund

Shavit Capital has announced the completion of a $100 million funding round for its fifth fund. The firm was founded and and is managed by Gary Leibler, with over $400 million under management in five funds. It specializes in pre-IPO investments in leading technology companies with a special focus on the life science sectors.

Shavit Capital’s portfolio includes Foamix Pharmaceuticals, Kamada, Anchiano Tx (formerly BioCancell), Gamida Cell, Brainsway, Alpha TAU Medical, and PolyPid.

Shavit Capital, which until now has focused on companies planning an IPO on Nasdaq, says it expects to expand its activities to include companies nearing flotation in other markets, such as Europe, Canada, Australia and Hong Kong. Shavit works closely with most of the leading international investment banks that specialize in raising capital for Israeli companies. It leads investment rounds ranging in size from $20 million to $60 million and its investments are also supported by leading financial institutions in Israel and around the world. Shavit’s co-investors also support the fund’s portfolio companies when they go public.

Among several notable funding rounds led by Shavit Capital in the past year was a $40 million round for Gamida Cell, whose leading product was developed to renew bone-marrow cells and help cure bone-marrow cancer (myeloma). Gamida Cell completed an IPO on Nasdaq last week, and raised $50 million. Leading shareholders such as Novartis participated in the IPO.

Along with Gary Leibler, Shavit Capital’s partners are Leon Recanati, chairman and CEO of private investment company GlenRock Israel; Jonathan Leibler; Gabriel Menaged; and Erez Yuval, who was recently appointed as partner. Roni Rosenheimer is Venture Partner in the fund.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 31, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018