Shekel advance gains momentum

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.53% against the dollar at NIS 3.5999/$ and down 0.34% against the euro at 4.112/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.138% at NIS 3.619/$ from Tuesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.155% at 4.126/€.

The shekel has pushed the dollar down to the significant NIS 3.60/$ threshold after US Federal Chairman Jerome Powell's comments earlier this week about patience regarding monetary policy, lowering expectations on future interest rate hikes. The Israeli currency is stronger despite some analysts, like Prico Risk Management and Investments CEO Yossi Fraiman saying that the Bank of Israel would also find it difficult to raise interest in 2019, as planned.

