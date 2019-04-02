Shekel at strongest for 21 months against euro

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and against the euro. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.19% against the dollar at NIS 3.619/$ and down 0.45% against the euro at 4.055/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.165% at NIS 3.626/$ from Friday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.118% at 4.073/€.

The shekel is stronger today ahead of next Monday's rate decision by the Bank of Israel, when some analysts predict that the interest rate will be raised above its current 0.25%.

The shekel is at its strongest against the euro since July 2017. The euro zone is seeing low inflation and is also being hit by the confusion regarding Brexit.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 2, 2019

