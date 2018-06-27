search
Shekel at weakest for 14-months against dollar

27 Jun, 2018 13:56
The shekel is again weakening against the dollar in forex trading today.

The shekel is weakening today against the dollar and against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is up 0.36% against the dollar at NIS 3.644/$ and up 0.11% against the euro at 4.243/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.415% from Monday's exchange rate at NIS 3.631/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.324% at 4.238/€.

As trade war fears grip world markets, the shekel is at its weakest against the dollar since April 2017. However, the Israeli economy remains strong with annual GDP growth of over 4%, making it unlikely, according to market sources that the shekel will weaken much further.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 27, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

