Shekel at weakest since August against dollar

The shekel is weakening today against the dollar and strengthening against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is up 0.58% against the dollar at NIS 3.648/$ and down 0.38% against the euro at 4.1997/€.

On Friday before the Simchat Torah holiday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.78% at NIS 3.627/$ from Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.01% at 4.216/€.

The shekel is at its weakest against the dollar since late August, after the US Federal Reserve announced another interest rate hike last week. The Fed raised the interest rate by 25 basis points to 2%-2.25% This was the eighth such hike since 2015, during which time the Bank of Israel has kept the interest rate here at its historic low of 0.1%.

The forex market had already priced in last week's rate hike but what boosted the dollar was the Fed's comments that it sees another rate hike in December, three more in 2019 and a further rate hike in 2020. The Bank of Israel is expected to raise interest rates either later this year or in early 2019 but either way the interest rate gap between the dollar and the shekel looks set to continue widening.

The next meeting of the Bank of Israel's Monetary Committee to decide on the November interest rate is next Monday. It will be Karnit Flug's last such meeting as Governor and head of the Monetary Committee.

