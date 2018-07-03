Shekel ends losing streak

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.54% against the dollar at NIS 3.642/$ and down 0.34% against the euro at 4.248/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.301% at NIS 3.661/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.176% at 4.263/€.

Today the shekel has strengthened from yesterday's 14 month low against the dollar. The shekel has not slipped to NIS 3.70/$ for even longer, since February 2017 and with Israeli economic indicators remaining strong at more than 4% annual GDP growth and the security situation calming somewhat, the shekel's potential to weaken much more seems limited.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - on July 3, 2018

