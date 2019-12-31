Shekel ends year gaining against dollar

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and is stable against the euro. In early afternoon inter-bank trading the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.21% at NIS 3.456/$ and up 0.05% against the euro at NIS 3.878/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.144% at NIS 3.463/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.368% at NIS 3.876/€.

The shekel began 2019 at 3.748/$ and has thus strengthened 7.8% over the past year against the US currency. The shekel began 2019 at 4.292/€ and has thus strengthened 9.6% against the euro.

