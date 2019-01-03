Shekel extends gains on volatile markets

The shekel is strengthening today against both the dollar and the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.27% against the dollar at NIS 3.736/$ and down 0.96% against the euro at 4.244/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.053% at NIS 3.746/$ from Monday's rate, before the New Year Day holiday overseas, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.163% at 4.285/€.

The shekel has gained for the second straight day despite global market volatility as investors flee towards safe-haven currencies including the dollar and especially the yen and Swiss franc. The latest market panic was caused by a rare profit warning from Apple and its comment about the slowdown of sales in China - remarks that have provoked concerns about the US-China trade impasse.

In 2018, the shekel weakened 8.5% against the dollar, after strengthening by 10% in 2017 and weakened by nearly 3% against the euro after weakening by 4% in 2017.

